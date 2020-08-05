‘Digital devices of Sri Lankan gangster missing’

COIMBATORE

05 August 2020 23:38 IST

Police suspect that the devices possibly used by Angoda Lokka could have be hidden somewhere or destroyed by the accused

The digital devices of the man suspected to be Sri Lankan underworld operative Angoda Lokka, who died early this July in Coimbatore, are missing, according to police.

Before the CB-CID took over the investigation on Monday, Coimbatore city police had recovered the digital devices of Amani Thanji, the Sri Lankan woman who was staying with the suspect, and two others who allegedly helped them -- D. Sivakamasundari from Madurai and her friend S. Dyaneswaran from Erode.

Police have strong reasons to believe that the suspect who lived as Pradeep Singh in Coimbatore could have used at least a mobile phone. However, no digital device was found from the rented house at Cheran Ma Nagar in Coimbatore during searches.

“We were keen to investigate this aspect as digital devices used by a suspect will have large size of information. No such device was found until the CB-CID took over the investigation,” said a senior officer of the Coimbatore city police.

Local police had seized a mobile phone from Thanji, two mobile phones and a tablet from Dyaneswaran and a mobile phone and laptop from Sivakamasundari.

Police suspect that the devices possibly used by the deceased could have be hidden somewhere or destroyed by the accused.

The CB-CID is learnt to have examined the call data records of the three accused for possible leads in the investigation.

The agency is now waiting to get the accused in custody for detailed interrogation.