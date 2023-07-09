ADVERTISEMENT

Dharmapuri Medical College Hospital to get pay wards

July 09, 2023 09:08 pm | Updated 09:08 pm IST - Dharmapuri

The Hindu Bureau

Health Minister Ma. Subramanian distributing welfare assistance to a beneficiary in Dharmapuri on Sunday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Health Minister Ma. Subramanian said on Sunday that pay wards would be set up at the Government Dharmapuri Medical College Hospital (GDMCH).

The Minister inaugurated four completed projects worth ₹ 3.78 crore on behalf of the Health Department and distributed welfare assistance to the tune of ₹ 3.43 crore to 376 beneficiaries.

Speaking at the function, he said that soon an additional building for an intensive care unit with 50 beds would be constructed at the Harur Government Hospital at ₹23.75 crore. Medical equipment worth ₹ 1.06 crore would be provided to the GDMCH. Like in private hospitals, pay wards (separate rooms with television) were now available at government medical college hospitals in Salem, Madurai, and Coimbatore. Soon, pay wards would be set up at GDMCH at ₹ 80 lakh. The mortuary would also be upgraded at GDMCH at ₹ 40.38 lakh, Mr. Subramanian added.

Listing the proposed works at various government hospitals in the district, Mr. Subramanian said that Chief Minister M.K. Stalin inaugurated the Makkalai Thedi Maruthuvam scheme in Krishnagiri district. Under this scheme, over one crore people benefited across the State, including 4.56 lakh people in Dharmapuri district. Under the Innuyir Kaapoom-Nammai Kaakkum 48 scheme, 1.71 lakh people were getting treatment across the State, and in Dharmapuri district, 2,374 people benefited from five government hospitals and three private hospitals.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US