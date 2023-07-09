Dharmapuri Medical College Hospital to get pay wards

July 09, 2023 09:08 pm | Updated 09:08 pm IST - Dharmapuri

Health Minister Ma. Subramanian said on Sunday that pay wards would be set up at the Government Dharmapuri Medical College Hospital (GDMCH).

The Minister inaugurated four completed projects worth ₹ 3.78 crore on behalf of the Health Department and distributed welfare assistance to the tune of ₹ 3.43 crore to 376 beneficiaries.

Speaking at the function, he said that soon an additional building for an intensive care unit with 50 beds would be constructed at the Harur Government Hospital at ₹23.75 crore. Medical equipment worth ₹ 1.06 crore would be provided to the GDMCH. Like in private hospitals, pay wards (separate rooms with television) were now available at government medical college hospitals in Salem, Madurai, and Coimbatore. Soon, pay wards would be set up at GDMCH at ₹ 80 lakh. The mortuary would also be upgraded at GDMCH at ₹ 40.38 lakh, Mr. Subramanian added.

Listing the proposed works at various government hospitals in the district, Mr. Subramanian said that Chief Minister M.K. Stalin inaugurated the Makkalai Thedi Maruthuvam scheme in Krishnagiri district. Under this scheme, over one crore people benefited across the State, including 4.56 lakh people in Dharmapuri district. Under the Innuyir Kaapoom-Nammai Kaakkum 48 scheme, 1.71 lakh people were getting treatment across the State, and in Dharmapuri district, 2,374 people benefited from five government hospitals and three private hospitals.

