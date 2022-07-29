Coimbatore

Dharmapuri administration prepares for Aadi Perukku festival at Hogenakkal

P.V. Srividya DHARMAPURI July 29, 2022 18:54 IST
Updated: July 29, 2022 18:54 IST

The administration is set to open up Hogenakkal for Aadi Perukku festival that will be celebrated from August 2 to 4 in the State.

With the festival being celebrated after a two-year hiatus in view of the pandemic, the administration is gearing up to make arrangements in anticipation of heavy footfall at the tourist spot.

During the three-day celebrations, the administration has proposed to set up stalls showcasing the government’s flagship schemes across departments in Hogenakkal. Apart from government stalls, the administration has roped in line departments including school education, art and culture, and tourism for the cultural events to entertain the tourists.

Earlier, a consultative meeting to ascertain the preparedness was held by Collector K. Shanti at the Collectorate. Officials were directed to ensure basic amenities including drinking water and toilet facilities, and put in place necessary safety precautions.

