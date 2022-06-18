Development works to begin in Erode-Palani route with traffic diversion in place at railway underpass

Traffic diversion will be in place at the railway underpass at Kollampalayam from June 19 in Erode in Tamil Nadu. | Photo Credit: Govarthan M

June 18, 2022 13:24 IST

State Highways Department has proposed to carry out repair works and other development works at the underpass connecting Kalaimadu Silai and Kollampalayam

With the State Highways Department to begin repair and development works at the railway underpass near the Railway Colony from June 19, traffic diversion will be in place for buses and heavy vehicles until the works are completed.

The underpass on Erode – Palani road connecting Kalaimadu Silai and Kollampalayam is used by buses and heavy vehicles on both the directions to enter and leave the city while other vehicles use the stretch for leaving the city.

Constructed about 20 years ago, water logging continues to be a perennial issue leading to damage of roads frequently. Hence, vehicles are operated at 5 kmph speed on the two-way stretch leading to traffic congestion throughout the day.

Hence, the department proposed to carry out repair works and other development works at ₹50 lakh. Works include replacing the concrete road surface, desilting the drainage channels and removing silt deposits. These are scheduled to be completed in 60 days.

The district police announced traffic diversion for buses and other heavy vehicles to ensure work is not disrupted. Buses coming from Karur, Mulanur, Vellakovil, Dharapuram and Kangeyam to Erode should reach Annamar Petrol Bunk and take the right turn at Nadarmedu and pass through Rita School, Shastri Nagar, and Railway over bridge and reach the Chennimalai Road. There is no change in route for buses from Erode to these destinations as they can continue to use Kalaimadu Silai, railway underpass and Lotus Roundabout.

Heavy vehicles and other lorries should use the Outer Ring Road through Muthugoundanpalayam, Anakalpalayam, Rangampalayam and reach Thindal and enter the city. These vehicles were not allowed to use Nadarmedu-Shastri Nagar stretch to reach the city.

Senior police officials said that diversion boards will be placed along the stretches and traffic policemen will monitor the vehicle movement. There is no diversion for other vehicles like cars and two-wheelers who can operate as usual, they added.

Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (TANGEDCO) had pruned tree branches in the diverted route to ensure buses move without hindrance.