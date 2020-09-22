Desilting work carried out in Palapatti lake

Salem

22 September 2020 22:24 IST

The desilting works under the Smart City Mission is on in Palapatti lake.

According to Salem Corporation officials, works are being carried out at a cost of ₹29.15 crore in the lake near Sooramangalam. The lake is spread over an area of 44.76 acres and works are being carried out in phases to redevelop the lake with entertainment elements.

Officials said that ₹12.80 crore has been allotted for rejuvenation of the lake and ₹12.50 crore for desilting the inflow channels and preventing release of sewage into the channels. Works would be carried out for ₹3.85 crore to improve amenities at the lake and introduce entertainment elements like park and other facilities here.

According to officials, under the project the lake’s bunds would be strengthened and semma karuvalam trees in the water body would be removed. Officials said that the roads around the lake would be improved and boat house would be set up at the lake. Solar panels and sewage treatment plant would also be set up. Officials said that fountains, children park, walkers’ path, cycle path and cafeteria would be set up on the lake premises.