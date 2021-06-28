Demonstration held condemning Avinashi tahsildar over beef row

Tiruppur

Following the controversy over a clip showing Avinashi tahsildar M. Tamilselvan allegedly asking a meat stall owner not to sell beef, the Tamil Nadu Untouchability Eradication Front (TNUEF) on Monday staged a demonstration outside the Avinashi taluk office in Tiruppur district condemning the incident.

TNUEF district president R. Kumar said that members of around 13 political parties and organisations including Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi and Thanthai Periyar Dravidar Kazhagam participated in the demonstration.

Speaking to mediapersons, he alleged that the tahsildar was “spurred on by the RSS and Sangh Parivar” to inspect the meat stall at Kanankulam in Ayyampalayam village panchayat on Saturday night. Mr. Kumar also claimed that this incident was an attempt to infringe upon the right to food. Following this, members of TNUEF along with other organisations submitted a petition to District Collector S. Vineeth demanding action against the tahsildar.

As the clip went viral on social media platforms on Sunday, Minister for Revenue and Disaster Management K.K.S.S.R. Ramachandran replied to one of the users who shared the video on Twitter that the District Collector has been directed to conduct an inquiry and further action will be initiated soon.

A senior official from the Revenue Department told The Hindu on Monday that the district administration has ordered Mr. Tamilselvan to submit an explanation within 15 days. According to preliminary inquiries, the tahsildar conducted the inspection at the meat stall based on a complaint he received, he said. Action will be initiated based on the explanation, according to the official.