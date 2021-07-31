CoimbatoreCOIMBATORE 31 July 2021 22:07 IST
Dedicated number for lodging bribery complaint
Updated: 31 July 2021 22:07 IST
The district administration has a number dedicated for lodging bribery complaint.
A release from Collector G.S. Sameeran said members of the public could lodge complaints through WhatsApp to 95977-87550.
Alternatively, he has asked them to lodge complaints with the Director, Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption, 293, M.K.N. Road, Alandur, Chennai – 16, or Deputy Commissioner, DVAC, 4, Ramasamy Nagar First Street, near the Kavundampalayam Fire Station, Coimbatore - 30.
In the release, the Collector also asked all government establishments to display prominently that taking and giving bribe was an offence and the offices where the public could lodge the complaint.
