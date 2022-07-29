Coimbatore

Deadline extended for submission of ESIC applications for UG medical courses

Staff Reporter COIMBATORE July 29, 2022 18:56 IST
Updated: July 29, 2022 18:57 IST

The deadline for submitting online applications for the ‘Ward of Insured Person' (IP) Certificate 2022–23 for UG medical courses (MBBS/BDS) admissions under Employees State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) quota is extended till August 3.

The applicants should submit the printed copy to the respective ESIC branches by August 4, according to the ESIC. There are 437 MBBS and 28 BDS seats all over India (including Chennai and Coimbatore) reserved for the children of ESI-insured persons. For details, candidates may visit www.esic.nic.in and www.mcc.nic.in or contact the respective ESIC branch offices.

