Cybercrime police arrest Tiruppur native for impersonation, cheating

The Cybercrime police, Coimbatore city, on Thursday arrested a man hailing from Tiruppur on charges of cheating many by impersonating civil servants and judicial officers.

The police said Mohammed Alameen (53), a resident of Ramakrishna Nagar at Solipalayam in Tiruppur district, was arrested for offences under Sections 419 (punishment for cheating by personation), 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) of the Indian Penal Code and 66 D (punishment for cheating by personation by using computer resource) of the Information Technology Act. The police said he had previous cases against him in Chennai and Salem.

Man arrested for impregnating minor girl

The Coimbatore District Police on Thursday arrested a man on charges of impregnating a minor girl and marrying her. The police said a 22-year-old man from a village near Annur was arrested. According to the police, the accused was in love with a minor girl, a Class XI student, from the locality. He allegedly sexually assaulted her on several occasions on the pretext of marrying her.

The police said the accused married the girl aged 17 in a temple some months ago when she told him that she was pregnant. The girl gave birth to a child at a government hospital recently and the hospital authorities informed the police that the girl was a minor. The youth was arrested under different Sections of the Protection of the Children from Sexual Offences Act. He was sent to judicial remand.