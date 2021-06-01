Crackdown on illicit liquor

DHARMAPURI

01 June 2021 23:25 IST

In a single day crackdown on liquor seizures, over 4,864 bottles of Indian Made Foreign Liquor were seized along with other liquor in Morappur jurisdiction on Tuesday.

Special task forces were constituted by Superintendent of Police Pravesh Kumar under the DSPs and police teams to conduct raids across the district. In its wake, raids were conducted along the district border with Tiruvannamalai. On Tuesday, 4,864 bottles of IMFL, 14 lts of ID arrack, and fermented wash were seized. As of date, 6,141 IMFL bottles, 17,388 Karnataka made IMFL bottles, 290 litres of illicit liquor, 1,245 litres of fermented wash and 18 litres of toddy were seized.

