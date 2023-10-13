ADVERTISEMENT

CPI (M) seeks Tamil Nadu CM’s intervention to address grievances of MSMEs

October 13, 2023 04:03 pm | Updated 04:03 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Chief Minister should withdraw the introduction of peak hour charges and also charges levied on solar energy generated with solar rooftop panels in the units for captive consumption, said CPI (M) leader K. Balakrishnan

The Hindu Bureau

CPI(M) state secretary K. Balakrishnan. File | Photo Credit: G. Karthikeyan

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) has appealed to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin to address the grievances of Micro, Small and Medium-scale Enterprises (MSMEs) on the electricity front.

K. Balakrishnan, the State Secretary of the party, said in a press release that more than 5.8 lakh MSMEs in the State employing 35 lakh people were hit by various developments in the last few years — demonetisation, GST, COVID-19, etc.

Many units have been shut down because of these challenges. Hence, the Chief Minister should revise the fixed charges to the earlier levels for these units, supply power at 3 A (1) slab for units with less than 12 KW connection, and withdraw the introduction of peak hour charges. It should not levy any charges on solar energy generated with solar rooftop panels in the units for captive consumption, he said.

