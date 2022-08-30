CPI cadre protest against policies of Central government in Erode

Community Party of India cadre staging a protest in Erode on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: M. GOVARTHAN

Stating that the policies of the BJP-led Central government are anti-people, cadre of Communist Party of India (CPI) staged a road-roko on Gandhiji Road here on Tuesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The cadre assembled at Jawan Bhavan and took out a rally that culminated opposite the Head Post Office where they staged the road roko. They said the Centre failed to control the price of essential commodities that had increased five-fold. “Even an idli sold for ₹5 at roadside shops is being sold for ₹12 now while customers have to pay the Goods and Services Tax (GST) if they eat in hotels,” they added. The cadre said even for performing final rituals at graveyards, the government had levied GST.

They claimed that by hiking the price of petrol and diesel every day from 2014, the government had swindled ₹27 lakh crore from the public. At a time when job loss and loss of income was affecting people, the revenue of a few industry tycoons in the country had multiplied, they said and added that the policies of the Centre were anti-people and were in favour of a few tycoons. By passing the Electricity (Amendment) Bill, 2022, the government had paved the way for privatisation of the power sector that would ultimately benefit a few private companies.

Police personnel held talks with the protesters after which the dispersed. Likewise, protests were held at various places in the district.

ADVERTISEMENT