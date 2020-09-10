COVID-19 victim’s body buried amid security

ERODE

10 September 2020 22:54 IST

The body of a 75-year-old woman, who died of COVID-19, was buried at a graveyard near a lake in Anthiyur amid tight police protection after villagers opposed burial at her native village.

The victim, a native of Palakuttai in Anthiyur, had cough and fever and was admitted to a private hospital for the past few days. After she tested positive, her condition deteriorated and she was shifted to the Government Hospital in Anthiyur on Wednesday where she died. The villagers opposed to burying the body in her native and efforts by the health and revenue officials to pacify them failed.

Later, the officials in consultation with the police took the body to a graveyard at Peri Eri and buried it in the night. Police picketing were posted to prevent untoward incidents.