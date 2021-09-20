COVID-19: three deaths, 71 new cases in Salem

Salem

20 September 2021 00:19 IST

Salem district on Sunday reported 71 new COVID-19 cases and three deaths.

According to health officials, all cases were indigenous and 13 cases were reported in the Corporation limits.

Namakkal district reported 47 cases, all indigenous. While Erode reported 131 cases, Dharmapuri saw 21 cases and Krishnagiri 26 cases. One death was reported in Dharmapuri.

