COVID-19 positive cases cross 4,000 mark in Coimbatore district

A corporation worker spraying disinfectant at a containment zone in R.S. Puram, Coimbatore, on Tuesday.

28 July 2020 23:33 IST

The district may continue to have new cases at a doubling rate of 10 days: Health Department

With 273 new cases on Tuesday, Coimbatore district crossed the 4,000 mark in terms of total number of COVID-19 positive cases.

The trajectory of cases in the district showed that the numbers went up at a doubling rate of nine to 10 days as projected by the Health Department. The district had 2,043 cases as of July 19 and the tally doubled in just nine days and stood at 4,052 on Tuesday.

As per projections on Tuesday, the district may continue to have new cases at a doubling rate of 10 days, said an official. Of the 4,052 cases reported so far, 2,427 persons recovered from the disease, and 1,581 are under treatment.

Advertising

Advertising

As many as 296 persons were discharged on Tuesday.

The 273 new cases reported on Tuesday included those from Pollachi (17), Pondanur (13), Kuniyamuthur (10), Saravanampatti (9), Selvapuram (7), Ramanathapuram (5), Kamaraj Road at Karamadai (4) and Seeranaikanpalayam (4).

124 in Salem

Of the 124 cases reported in Salem, 114 are indigenous. Four persons had travelled to Chennai, Tiruppur, Krishnagiri and Chengalpattu and six persons had returned from Kerala, Karnataka, Hyderabad, Telangana and Uttar Pradesh.

Namakkal reported 23 cases. While five patients had travelled to Salem, Tiruppur and Coimbatore, 18 were contacts of previous cases.

76 in Krishnagiri

Seventy-six persons tested positive in Krishnagiri, increasing the tally so far to 871.

In the meantime, localised lockdowns are being declared by the town panchayats, wherever COVID-19 cases are being reported. Over the weekend, Udhanapalli declared a three-day lockdown.

Eight persons tested positive in Dharmapuri district on Tuesday, the lowest single day tally over a week.

18 in Tiruppur

Tiruppur district reported 18 fresh cases on Tuesday, taking the overall tally to 757 cases. Four conservancy workers from Palladam Municipality tested positive. Swab samples of nearly 25 employees at the Palladam Municipality office were lifted on Monday.

Erode district reported 11 new cases, taking the district’s tally to 656. While nine cases were reported in the Corporation limits, one case was reported each at Anakalpalayam in 46 Pudur Panchayat and at Britto Colony in Sathyamangalam. Three persons were discharged on Tuesday.

Two people tested positive in the Nilgiris on Tuesday.

Six deaths in region

Three districts in western region reported six COVID-19 deaths on Tuesday.

Tiruppur district reported three COVID-19 deaths on Tuesday.

According to a tweet by District Collector K. Vijayakarthikeyan, the deceased were a 52-year-old man from Kumaran Nagar, a 65-year-old man from Golden Nagar (both in Tiruppur Corporation limits) and a 47-year-old woman from Anupparpalayam.

The Health Department in Coimbatore notified two deaths -- a man and a woman (both aged 62) -- taking the total number of COVID-19 deaths in Coimbatore district to 44. Salem district reported the death of a 70-year-old man.