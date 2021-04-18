COVID-19: Coimbatore, Tiruppur see record high in daily caseload

18 April 2021 23:48 IST

Coimbatore district saw its highest daily COVID-19 caseload since the beginning of the pandemic as 727 new cases were reported on Sunday, taking the overall tally to 67,394 cases.

The Health Department did not report any new deaths and the death toll stood at 707. A total of 4,579 patients were active cases in the district. While 62,108 patients have recovered so far, 608 persons were discharged from various treatment centres on Sunday.

The daily caseload of Tiruppur district crossed the 300-mark for the first time on Sunday as 307 fresh cases were reported, which took the district’s tally to 22,217.

No new deaths were reported and the toll remained at 231. The number of active cases exceeded the 2,000-mark after 2,030 patients were reported active cases across the district. Out of the 19,956 patients who have recovered from COVID-19 in Tiruppur district, 131 were discharged on Sunday.

In the Nilgiris, 43 persons tested positive on Sunday.

With the latest infections, the total number of confirmed cases in the district stands at 9,203. The number of deaths in the district stood at 51, while 322 persons are undergoing treatment.