COVID-19: Coimbatore reports 277 new cases

02 April 2021 23:54 IST

Tiruppur sees 75 cases and the Nilgiris 22

Coimbatore district reported 277 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, taking the overall tally to 59,529.

The Health Department did not report any new deaths. As many as 56,972 have recovered and 1,863 were active cases.

A total of 136 patients were discharged from various treatment centres in Coimbatore district on Friday upon recovering from COVID-19.

Tiruppur district saw a rise in its daily caseload as 75 new COVID-19 cases were reported on Friday, which took the overall tally to 19,465. No deaths were reported. As many as 18,801 patients have recovered and 438 were active cases in the district.

On Friday, 39 patients from Tiruppur district were discharged from various treatment centres.

In the Nilgiris, 22 persons tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday. With the latest infections, the total number of confirmed cases in the district stood at 8,708. A total of 144 persons were under treatment as on Friday.

Salem district reported 49 new cases on Friday. As per the bulletin issued here, all cases were indigenous.

Erode district reported 46 new cases, taking the district’s tally to 15,425. While 26 persons were discharged, 213 continue to be under treatment.

Of the 20 new cases reported in Namakkal, six persons had returned from Bengaluru, Rajasthan, Salem, Erode and Hyderabad.