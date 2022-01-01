COVID-19: 35 new cases in Erode

01 January 2022 19:47 IST

Erode district reported 35 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday taking the total number of cases to 1,07,788. While 34 persons were discharged, 421 continue to be under treatment.

Thirty COVID-19 positive cases were reported in Salem. According to health officials, all the cases were indigenous and 13 cases were reported in Salem Corporation limits.

In Namakkal, 17 cases were reported. As per bulletin, all cases were indigenous.

Advertising

Advertising