Counting personnel randomised

Tiruppur

22 April 2021 23:31 IST

Ahead of the counting of votes for the Assembly election, the Tiruppur district administration on Thursday randomised the personnel to be involved in the counting process.

A release said that the computerised randomisation was carried out in the presence of District Election Officer and Collector K. Vijayakarthikeyan for 136 counting supervisors, 136 counting assistants and 150 micro-observers, who will be involved in the counting process for the eight Assembly constituencies in the district. Training programmes for these personnel will be held soon.

The counting would take place on May 2 at L.R.G. Government Arts College for Women on Palladam Road from 8 a.m. The electronic voting machines and voter verified paper audit trail machines from the eight constituencies were placed in eight different strong rooms at the counting centre and the rooms were sealed on April 7.

