Counting centres to be set up at 12 places in Salem

07 October 2021 22:01 IST

The counting centres for casual elections to vacant local body positions has been set up 12 places in the district.

According to officials, the by-elections to 24 posts, including elections to Panamarthupatti Panchayat Union member and District Panchayat Ward member posts would be conducted on October 9. The counting would be held on October 12.

According to officials, 195 booths have been readied for the elections and 1.23 lakh voters would exercise their franchise here.

About 800 polling personnel would be involved in booth level duties and they would undergo their final training on Friday. Officials from Election department said that the polling materials have been readied and it would dispatched post training on Friday. Various safety gear, including masks, hand sanitisers as per COVID-19 safety protocols have also been readied for use on election day here.

Officials said that 58 booths have been identified as vulnerable and micro observers would be appointed to these booths.