Counselling for special quota UG admissions at Govt. Arts College in Coimbatore

Staff Reporter COIMBATORE August 04, 2022 18:19 IST
Updated: August 04, 2022 18:19 IST

Counselling for undergraduate students under the special category for admissions into Government Arts College in Coimbatore will begin on August 5. The special quota includes sportspersons, persons with disabilities, NCC cadets, and children of ex-servicemen.

The college offers 23 UG programmes and the total intake in the first year will be 1,433 students. Subject-wise counselling will go on till August 18. The next session of counselling will be for Computer Science, IT and Commerce courses.

Depending upon the vacancy, the other students will be called for second counselling.

All details have been published on the website— www.gacbe.ac.in.

