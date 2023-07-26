Councillor collects waste from houses after conservancy workers skip duty in Mettupalayam

July 26, 2023 06:47 pm | Updated 06:47 pm IST - COIMBATORE

A DMK councillor of the Mettupalayam Municipality collected waste from houses, allegedly after conservancy workers of the civic body failed to do their duty for five days.

M. Jamruth Begum, councillor of ward no: 11 of the municipality, stepped in for conservancy work on Tuesday along with her sons.

The councillor took up garbage collection work after some of the agitated residents asked Ms. Begum whether she would visit their houses only to seek vote.

“Though their words hurt me, they said it out of their irritation as waste was getting accumulated in houses for a few days. As an elected representative, it is my duty to work up to their expectations. I took up the job as the lethargic approach of the contractor should not spoil the good governance model of the DMK,” she said.

According to her, new workers employed by the contractor were not working properly and they did not know all the places in the ward. “They did not even know that I am the councillor of the ward,” said Ms. Begum whose husband Mohamed Yunus is the secretary of DMK, Mettupalayam town.

Videos and photos of Ms. Begum collecting garbage from houses and streets were widely circulated on social media.

