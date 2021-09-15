Corporation serves notice on nursing college after 25 students test COVID-19 positive

Coimbatore

College management questioned on why the civic body was not alerted

Coimbatore Corporation has served notice on a nursing college in Saravanampatti after 25 students tested COVID-19 positive. Sources said the civic body served the notice on the college management asking why it was not alerted about the students testing positive.

Under the provisions of the Tamil Nadu Public Health Act, the Corporation had served the notice as the management was duty bound to pass on the information.

The students had contracted the infection from two students who had arrived from Kerala. At the time of crossing the inter-State border, the students had the requisite documents and showed no symptoms.

But within a couple of days of their arrival the students had tested positive and from the other students had contracted the virus, the sources said. The management had placed all the students in quarantine as the college housed a COVID-19 Care Centre, the sources said.

The Corporation then deployed a health team in Saravanampatti to disinfect the hostel. It had also instructed the management to shift the unaffected students to another hostel in the vicinity. The team was closely monitoring the situation there.

Consequent upon the college students testing positive, the Corporation was contemplating asking college managements to ask students from other states to remain in quarantine for a week even if they carried a negative test report or two dose vaccination certificate at the time of crossing the inter-State border, the sources added.

Meanwhile, three school students, including one from a Coimbatore Corporation school, had also tested positive. The Corporation had sent home the students to remain in isolation as they were asymptomatic.

In another development, the Corporation was looking at vaccinating senior citizens and differently abled at their doorstep. To this end, the Corporation would soon announce contact details. Interested persons or organisations could reach the Corporation on those numbers to register the details, they added.