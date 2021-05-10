Corporation levies fine for violation

Coimbatore

10 May 2021 22:41 IST

On the first day of COVID-19 lockdown, officials from the Coimbatore Corporation levied a total fine of ₹ 10,200 on nine shops near the Coimbatore Railway Station on State Bank Road for allegedly violating the lockdown rules.

Sources said a team of officials led by Assistant Commissioner – Central Zone T. Sivasubramaniam inspected shops near the railway station on Monday. The team spotted some establishments such as tea shops where the customers were allowed inside as opposed to providing only takeaway (parcel) services. The nine establishments that were fined also allegedly did not ensure compliance with wearing masks, according to the Corporation sources.

‘No major violations in Tiruppur’

Tiruppur City Police said there were no major violations in the district on the first day of lockdown. Only essential movement of private vehicles were allowed in the city limits such as travels to hospitals, for supplying food and for ferrying workers to garment companies, police said. About 600 personnel were deployed in the city on Monday and the vehicles were monitored at 23 check posts.

