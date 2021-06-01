Corpn. permits door-delivery of chicken, eggs

COIMBATORE

01 June 2021 23:45 IST

Coimbatore Corporation has permitted poultry shops to take orders online for chicken and eggs and deliver them at customers’ doorsteps.

A release from Commissioner P. Kumaravel Pandian said the relaxation was based on a letter from the Animal Husbandry, Dairying and Fisheries Department.

Likewise, the Corporation said traders dealing in fruits, vegetables and groceries in wholesale would be allowed to open shops and conduct business within the permitted time provided they followed the social distancing norms, the release added.

Advertising

Advertising