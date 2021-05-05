Coronavirus | Vaccination centre at Govt Arts College, Coimbatore, shut

COIMBATORE

05 May 2021 12:15 IST

A board outside the gate said COVID-19 vaccines were not available

The COVID-19 vaccination centre run by the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital (CMCH) at the Government Arts College here was temporarily shut on Wednesday morning due to non-availability of vaccines.

A board was placed outside the main gate which said that vaccines were not available on Wednesday. An official from CMCH said that the hospital administration was not sure when it could resume the drive.

On Tuesday, a board was placed outside the centre informing people that the vaccine stock was over after administering vaccines for about an hour. The COVID-19 vaccination centre of CMCH was shifted to the college last week to avoid crowding of people at the hospital. The college was witnessing a huge rush of people as it was one of the few centres where vaccines, Covishield and Covaxin, were available.

The rush at government-run vaccination centres in Coimbatore district increased from April 30 when the Health Department stopped supplying vaccines to private hospitals due to acute shortage.

Sources in the Coimbatore Corporation said the civic body could not administer either Covaxin or Covishield. This was due to shortage of vaccines for the last four days. At all the 32 Urban Primary Health Centres, the staff had to unfortunately turn away people because of the shortage, they added.