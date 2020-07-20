Coronavirus | 135 more contract disease in Coimbatore

20 July 2020 02:34 IST

85 cases reported in Dharmapuri.

The number of active COVID-19 cases in Coimbatore district increased to 1,193 with 135 more persons tested positive on Sunday.

The 135 positive cases reported on Sunday were from places including Vadavalli, Rathinapuri, Ganapathy, PN Palayam, Kulathupalayam, Thoppampatti, Chinna Thadagam, R.G. Street, Nallathambi Asari Street and MS Garden at Kuniyamuthur, Masakalipalayam, Telungupalayam, Udayampalayam, Indira Nagar, KC Thottam, Selvapuram, AKS Nagar, Puliyakulam, Prabhu Nagar, Thirumalayampalayam and Lakshmi Garden at Saravanampatty.

In Dharmapuri, as many as 85 cases were reported. Health officials said the patients include a hospital worker, a sanitary worker and a staff nurse at the Government Medical College Hospital in Dharmapuri and a majority of cases were contacts of previous cases.

In another single-day high, the Nilgiris district recorded 78 infections. With the latest infections, the total number of cases stands at 486. Till date, 172 people have recovered, and two persons from the Nilgiris who contracted the infection have died, the district administration confirmed.

A majority of the cases are contacts of a person who visited Coimbatore for medical treatment, as well as those of persons, who returned from Mumbai.

Sixty cases were reported in Salem. Among them, 56 were indigenous, including 42 from Salem Corporation limits. One person has travelled from Kerala and three have travelled to other districts like Tiruchi and Chennai.

Tiruppur district witnessed 41 fresh cases, making it the highest single-day increase the district has seen, so far.

Besides Tiruppur Corporation limits, cases were also reported from Palladam, Dharapuram and Avinashi Blocks, according to the list tweeted by the Collector.

In Krishnagiri, 22 cases were reported. Twelve of them are contacts of previous cases, five were detected during ILI surveillance, three persons have travelled from other districts like Chennai and Kanchipuram and two have travelled from Bengaluru and Tirupati.

Namakkal witnessed 11 cases. Three among them are contacts of previous cases, three have travelled to other districts like Tiruchi, Salem and Madurai and two have returned from Hydrebad and Muscat respectively.

Four persons tested positive in Erode. While two cases were reported in corporation limits, one was reported from Chithode while one person was a trauma care staff at a private hospital in the city.

A total of 477 cases were reported in the district, so far. While 297 persons were discharged after treatment, 172 continue to undergo treatment.