Contributions to battle pandemic

COIMBATORE

21 May 2021 22:56 IST

Contributions continue to pour in to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

Members of the Nilgiri Planters’ Association contributed ₹5.25 lakh to the Nilgiris district administration in support of the measures undertaken to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

In Coimbatore, Lakshmi Ceramics, Vinod-Sonali Textiles, and Eppinger Tools Asia have given ₹15 lakh each.

Dr. Karthikeyan Raju of Kongunadu Hospital, Dr. Hariprasad and Dr. Gokul of Kumaran Hospital, Dr. Thangavel of PPG Hospital, Dr. Manoharan of NH Hospital, Dr. Senthil of Abirami Hospital, Coimbatore, Tiruppur Tiny and Micro Entrepreneurs Association, Arthi Associates Muthuraman, Velcro Foundation, Muruganantham of Arthi Filters, Open End Spinning Mills, RPK Rajamannar of Kandaswamy Arts Centre, Danukodi Adithya Auto Stores Masilamani, Sreenivasan of Annapoorna group, Krishnan of Krishna Sweets, and SIMS Hospital gave cheques for ₹10 lakh each.

Rajasthani Sangh gave ₹11 lakh, Oshima - ₹12 lakh, and RSK Constructions (₹20 lakh) were the other contributors. The SIDCO Industrial Estate Manufacturers Welfare Association gave ₹12.5 lakh. Sree Annapoorna group contrinbuted ₹10 lakh.

The contributions in Tiruppur included ₹15 lakh each from V. Palaniswami of JV Tapes and AC Easwaran of South India Hosiery Manufacturers Associations. And, ₹10 lakh each from A. Sakthivel of Poppys Exports, S. Murugasamy of Tiruppur Dyers Association, V. Raghupathi of Tiruppur West Rotary, Sigamani of KRC Housing and Infrastructure company, Moorthy of Tiruppur West Rotary, Murugesan of Jagathguru Textiles, Dr. Thangavel from Coimbatore, and Arumugham of Vigneshwara Agencies.

Rathinasamy and Rajamani of Knit Cloth Manufacturers Association gave ₹5 lakh each.