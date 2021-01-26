Constable placed under suspension

ERODE

26 January 2021 23:22 IST

With the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) registering a case against a special branch constable for amassing wealth disproportionate to his known source of income, Superintendent of Police P. Thangadurai placed him under suspension.

P. Velkumar (48) was serving at Erode Town Police station and based on complaints, sleuths from DVAC raided his house on January 20. They found that he had accumulated wealth beyond his income in the name of his wife, V. Jeyaprabha. Their bank lockers were also opened and jewellery and cash were seized. Their house in Municipal Chatiram and a shop were also raided. The sleuths confirmed that he had amassed assets worth over ₹ 54 lakh which was said to be disproportionate to his known source of income. A case was registered against Velkumar and Jeyaprabha.

On January 22, Mr. Thangadurai issued orders transferring him from the station to the district control room. Recently, the DVAC had submitted a report to Mr. Thangadurai based on which the constable was placed under suspension.