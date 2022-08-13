Constable placed under suspension in Erode for demanding bribe

S P Saravanan ERODE
August 13, 2022 18:35 IST

A special branch police constable attached to Hasanur police station was placed under suspension for reportedly demanding bribe for releasing a vehicle that was seized by the police for transporting smuggled rice.

Four days ago, the police seized an autorickshaw in which rice meant for the public distribution system was being smuggled to Chamrajanagar district in Karnataka.

The vehicle was kept on the station premises. A woman, said to be part of the gang involved in smuggling rice, called up constable Jeganathan over mobile phone and requested him to release the vehicle. Since Jeganathan demanded money, she released the audio on social media that went viral.

The issue was taken up with Superintendent of Police V. Sasimohan, who asked Sathyamangalam DSP Chandrasekar and Talavadi Inspector Selvan to conduct an inquiry. The report submitted to the SP confirmed the constable demanded money after which Jeganathan was placed under suspension.

