Congress takes out candlelight march

Coimbatore

20 November 2021 23:38 IST

Members of the Tamil Nadu Congress Committee took out a candlelight march on Saturday to honour the farmers who had died protesting against the three farm laws.

Led by the TNCC working president Mayura S. Jayakumar, the workers marched from the party office near the Coimbatore Railway Junction to the Red Cross Junction.

Mr. Jayakumar said the candlelight march was in response to a call given by the party high command. The protest was to honour those farmers who had died fighting against the three farm laws, which Prime Minister Narendra Modi said would be repealed.

If the Prime Minister where to think that he could hoodwink the farmers by repealing the three laws ahead of the Assembly elections to be held in Punjab and Uttar Pradesh he was wrong.

Coimbatore District Pradesh Congress Committee leaders Karuppasamy, Chinnaiyan, Rajamani and Krishnamurthy were among those who participated in the march.