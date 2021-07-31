Congregations banned at temples for Aadi Perukku

ERODE/Salem

31 July 2021 23:51 IST

The district administrations of Erode and Salem have banned congregations for Aadi Perukku at temples, River Cauvery and parks on August 3.

In a release, Erode Collector H. Krishnanunni said congregations, bathing at river and offering prayers would not be allowed on Tuesday as a precautionary measure against the spread of COVID-19.

As people used to people gather in large numbers at Bhavani Sangameswarar Temple, Kooduthurai, Kalingarayan anicut at Chithode, Natadreeswarar Temple at Kangeyampalayam, Magudeswarar Padithurai at Kodumudi, Karanampalayam anicut at Malayampalayam, Kodiveri anicut, Kadathur, Bhavanisagar Dam, Bannari Amman temple, Soleeswarar temple at Karungalpalayam and Periya Mariamman temple in the city for Aadi Perukku, these places were closed for the public.

Also, on the occasion of Dheeran Chinnamalai Memorial Day, only five members of political parties would be allowed to garland the statue of the freedom fighter at Odanilai in Arachalur.

In Salem, special pujas would be conducted at temples along the banks of Cauvery river and Amman and Muniappan temples for Aadi Perukku.

To prevent crowding on the temple premises on that day, the district administration and Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments department have prohibited public entry to temples.

Pujas would be conducted as per customs at the temples and would be broadcast through the websites of the respective temples, a release said.

The district administration had also prohibited gatherings on the banks of Cauvery river or in Mettur dam park for Aadi Perukku, Aadi Ammavasai and Aadi 28 festivals.

The Mettur dam premises and dam park would remain closed for the public on these days, the release said.

Local holiday on Aug. 3

The district administrations of Erode and Salem have announced a local holiday on August 3 to observe the death anniversary of freedom fighter Dheeran Chinnamalai.

In a release, Collector H. Krishnanunni said government offices and educational institutions would not function on August 3. August 14 would be a working day for compensating the local holiday.

Since the holiday was not announced as per Negotiable Instrument Act 1881, the district treasury would function with limited employees on that day.

Also, banks would function on the day, the release added.

In Salem, educational institutions and offices would work on August 28 to compensate it.