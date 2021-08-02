‘Conduct gram sabha meetings’

COIMBATORE

02 August 2021 23:52 IST

Makkal Needhi Maiam president Kamal Haasan on Monday urged the district administration to convene gram sabha meetings. In his petition to Collector G.S. Sameeran, he said the administration should take steps to hold the gram sabha meetings in all village panchayats on August 15.

The meeting that has been put on hold since January 2020 was the root of grass-root democracy, he said.

Mr. Haasan also appealed to the Collector to direct village panchayats to create awareness among residents to ensure that all gram sabha meetings had the required quorum.

Case registered

Meanwhile, the Peelamedu police have registered a case against the MNM functionaries and workers for violating COVID-19 safety norms while welcoming Mr. Haasan at the airport on Sunday.