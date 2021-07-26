Commissioner inspects micro-composting centres

SALEM

26 July 2021 00:03 IST

Corporation Commissioner T. Christuraj inspected micro-composting centres here on Saturday.

Mr. Christuraj along with senior officials inspected the micro-composting centre at Erumapalayam set up under Swacch Bharat scheme.

According to a release, eight micro-composting centres are functioning in the four zones of the Corporation. Civic officials said the manure produced are given free of cost to farmers. Mr. Christuraj inspected the centre and reviewed its functioning.

Mr. Christuraj also inspected the progress of setting up urban forests set up based on Miyawaki method. The Corporation is setting urban forests at Thathampatti, Auto Nagar, Vaykal Pattarai, and Valluvar Nagar here. The Corporation with private partnership is setting up the urban forests to improve ground water level and green cover within Corporation limits.