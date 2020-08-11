College students from Coimbatore city win prize in hackathon

Coimbatore

11 August 2020 09:10 IST

The students who grouped to form ‘Team Zero_Buggers’ won a cash prize of ₹ 1 lakh for the problem statement ‘Tracker Mate.’

Third year Computer Science and Engineering students of Sri Krishna College of Engineering and Technology A. Vijayaalayan, V. Swetha, B. Naveen Kumar, K.M. Nithin, T.N. Sanjaiy Kumar and Kiran Subramanian won the first prize at the Smart India Hackathon 2020, said a release from the institution.

The students who grouped to form ‘Team Zero_Buggers’ won a cash prize of ₹ 1 lakh for the problem statement ‘Tracker Mate.’ Professor and Head S. Balakrishnan guided the students in providing their solution, ‘Tracking and Prevention of any suspicious activity of inmates in the jail’ for the Ministry of Technical Education, Chandigarh.

The release said the students developed a system with web camera and screen that should be placed with turnstile in front of each block of a prison so that a prisoner leaving his block could pass through only when the turnstile opened.

The students had used face, gesture and speech recognition to develop the solution, the release said.

Students of Hindusthan Institute of Technology also won the first prize at the Smart India Hackathon 2020. A release said that the team provided the Artificial Intelligence-based solution to the problem statement 'Software for computerisation of farmer, land details along with beneficiary schemes details' given by Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Institute of Technology, Andaman.

The team comprised final year students S.M. Jeevan, P. Jayasurya, Ajith Kumar and B. Dhibesh and third year students M.S. Aswani and A. Divya.

Students from Rathinam Group of Institutions M. Janani, M. Shebana, Alex Jeffrin, X. Rahulraj and A. Shajan bagged the first prize for their solution, ‘Automatic assessment of pavement condition based on road photography’.

The Rural Development of Karnataka had proposed a problem statement for the hackathon and the students provided the solution after connecting online with a nodal centre in Bengaluru.

The college release said the artificial intelligence-based solution that the student had offered helped the Department map potholes on road and alert visually challenged persons navigate damaged pavements.