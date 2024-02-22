Collectors inspect Anamalai, Dharapuram taluks under “Ungalai Thedi Ungal Ooril”scheme

February 22, 2024 05:50 pm | Updated 05:50 pm IST - COIMBATORE

District Collector Kranti Kumar Pati on Wednesday and Thursday inspected the areas under Anamalai Taluk office under the Chief Minister’s “Ungal Ooril Ungalai Thedi” scheme.

Superintendent of Police V. Badri Narayanan, District Revenue Officer M. Sharmila, Pollachi Sub-Collector Catherine Saraya, and Additional Collector (Development) Swetha Suman accompanied the Collector.

The Collector distributed ₹25,000 to two families, whose breadwinners died, under the Tamil Nadu Adi-Dravidar Housing and Welfare Board. He also distributed e-pattas to 73 beneficiaries. He urged the officials to resolve petitions received under the “Mudalvarin Mugavari” scheme.

Later, the Collector inspected Anamalai Panchayat Union Elementary School and interacted with students. He also inspected the taluk office at Anamalai and instructed the Tahsildar to take expeditious action on the petitions received. He also inaugurated the competitive examinations coaching centre at the VRT Government Girls High School.

At Vettaikaranpudur, the Collector told the public a part-time ration shop, toilets, bus facility, and primary health centres would be established in a phased manner.

In Tiruppur, Collector T. Christuraj on Wednesday and Thursday inspected the facilities in Dharapuram taluk under the “Ungal Ooril Ungalai Thedi” scheme.

He inspected the Chitharavuthanpalayam Scheduled Tribes settlement, the upcoming arts and science college at Dharapuram and road works from Dalavaipattinam to Oothuppalayam. He also held a review meeting at Dharapuram Municipality. He held a mass contact programme at Dharpauram taluk office and received petitions from the public.

