Collector visits vaccination centres in Namakkal

NAMAKKAL

22 July 2021 23:45 IST

District Collector Shreya P. Singh inspected vaccination centres and reviewed the arrangements on Thursday.

Ms. Singh visited the Panchayat Union Primary Schools at Karadipatti and Tho.Jedarpalayam and checked the arrangements made for vaccination.

On Wednesday, the Collector discussed with private hospitals and IMA representatives the arrangements to face the third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. Twenty-four private hospitals had been permitted to provide COVID-19 treatment.

She advised the private hospitals to allot 50% of beds for COVID-19 treatment and to allot 10% of it for treatment under the Chief Minister’s medical insurance scheme.

Considering reports that the third wave could affect children more, Ms. Singh advised the hospitals to make arrangements for paediatric treatment.