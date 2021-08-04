Collector provides financial help to children who lost parents to COVID-19

Coimbatore

04 August 2021 23:51 IST

Collector G.S. Sameeran on Wednesday deposited ₹5 lakh each to the account of five children from Coimbatore who had lost their parents to COVID-19.

A release from the district administration said the State Government had recently announced that it would aid children who had lost both parents or a parent by giving them financial help. It had said that it would deposit ₹5 lakh in the name of children who had lost both parents and ₹3 lakh in the name of those children who had lost a parent.

The money was payable when the children turned 18 years of age.

The Government had also promised to pay ₹3,000 to those children who after losing their parents were in the care of their relatives.

It had also assured them that it would support their education expenses till graduate programme and accord priority in admission to government hostels or homes.

In keeping with the Government’s assurance, the Collector gave deposit receipts for ₹5 lakh each to the children.