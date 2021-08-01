Collector inaugurates COVID-19 awareness week

COIMBATORE

01 August 2021 23:43 IST

Collector G.S. Sameeran on Sunday inaugurated COVID-19 awareness week by taking out a campaign among commuters and shopkeepers at the Gandhiputam Town Bus Stand.

A release from the district administration said the Collector explained to the people there the steps they should take to prevent COVID-19 spread, distributed handbills and administered oath to commuters to prevent the infection spread.

As per the State Government's advice to create awareness among the public, the administration had planned several activities in the week starting August 1. It had planned to join hands with various sections of the society to produce short films, conduct drawing and painting competitions for school students, slogan writing contest, meme creation events among others.

On the first day on Sunday, he kick-started the event by distributing handbills with awareness messages. On August 2 the administration would organise awareness creation events at bus stands, railway junctions and shopping complexes, the next day it had planned an awareness meet with traders and private hospitals and on August 4, it had planned awareness events at highway toll booths and release short films, the release said.

Finally, on August 7, the administration would present awards to village panchayats with 100% vaccination, the release said and appealed to follow the COVID-19 appropriate behaviour to prevent the third wave of infection.