Coimbatore’s Town Hall cleanest in three years, sees rise in source segregation of waste

April 15, 2024 04:56 pm | Updated 06:40 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Located in the lively core of Coimbatore city, Town Hall features bustling streets and diverse shopping options. However, its most notable issue is the prevalence of open waste dumping.

The vicinity, which includes the popular T. K. Market, has historically contributed to the waste production accounting for 10% of the city’s 400 tonnes of mixed waste generated per day. However, data from the Corporation reveals that the area has seen a 60% reduction in the generation of mixed waste since January 2024. About 40-50 tonnes of mixed waste was generated in 2022 and 2023.

“Mixed waste generated in the ward has decreased to 2 tonnes,” a sanitation official said.

Within Town Hall, comprising both commercial and residential set-ups in equal parts, authorities have reported receiving 26 tonnes of organic waste sent to the micro composting centre on Variety Hall Road and Ukkadam, while 13 tonnes of dry waste is directed to the Ukkadam material recovery facility.

“Since February, we have been asked to segregate waste at source and inform the civic body if waste needs to be disposed,” a vegetable vendor on Raja Street said.

In the past four months, 14 Tata Ace vehicles have been assigned for door-to-door waste collection, and 36 bins have been removed as the ward has shifted to solely door-to-door waste collection. Previously, 20% of the ward relied on bin dumping.

Additionally, residents and the Corporation have identified several open dumping sites, notably on Big Bazaar Street and near the B-1 police station on Vysial street. Waste accumulation outside the Jameshah Valiullah Dargah on Big Bazaar Street, a long-standing issue, has also been addressed.

Further, a total fine of ₹24,000 has been levied on commercial establishments and households since February for failing to segregate waste when handing it over to sanitation workers.

Although waste management has seen some overall improvement, officials encounter challenges with transient visitors in the ward. “A distinctive feature of this area is the influx of approximately 50,000 people who set up temporary shops during the day, only to be cleared out by night,” said the official. “We’ve installed signage to deter open dumping, but additional measures are necessary.”

