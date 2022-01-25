Coimbatore’s The Thol comes up with hydrafacial that uses vortex technology

Coimbatore

25 January 2022 19:12 IST

What is unique about the newly-introduced hydra facial? Read on

“Every single step — cleanse, extract, and hydrate — is patented and will be executed like clock-work,” assures Dr Janani Adityan, a certiﬁed dermatologist and founder of The Thol dermatological care. I have just agreed to try out the basic hydra facial as it promises to tackle hydration, discolouration, acne, and uneven skin texture “It’s a medically designed facial that is done by a doctor,” she adds and begins deep cleansing on my face with a vacuum-like hydro peel tip that cleanses the pores as well as hydrates the skin with botanical serums. It basically acts like a mini vacuum on my skin. “It’s called vortex-fusion technology. The vortex eﬀect breaks apart and removes blackheads, whiteheads and sebum, allowing for quick and painless extractions. It releases a mild glycolic/salicylic acid blend that helps clear up acne spots,” explains Janani.

For a glowing skin

The various steps of the facial is made possible by a machine that connects to a wand that the dermatologist glides over my face leaving my skin replenished. During the last step of the process, she uses a clear tip on the wand to apply collagen and an antioxidant serum into the skin to make it supple. Janani customises the suction power, toning it down a bit for the delicate areas of my face, for example, under the eyes to help boost circulation. The a 30-minute non-invasive treatment is fast, painless, and I walk away with an instant glow.

