Coimbatore to have one more COVID-19 Care Centre

COIMBATORE

28 July 2020 19:56 IST

Coimbatore may have one more COVID-19 Care Centre, in addition to the two that are functioning at Halls D and E at the Codissia Trade Fair Complex. The already functional centres and the proposed one are for people who were COVID-19 positive but asymptomatic.

The new one could be exclusively for women patients, sources said. The Coimbatore Corporation was looking at a few places on Tiruchi Road but was yet to finalise the location for the new centre.

Non government and social service organisations could join hands with the Corporation in running the new centre. Civil society and a few doctors wanted to join hands with the Corporation and play an active role in combating COVID-19 in the district, making it the first such initiative worthy of emulation in other districts, the sources said.