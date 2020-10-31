Coimbatore start-up aims to make safety a lifestyle

COIMBATORE

31 October 2020 23:57 IST

My, a Coimbatore-based start-up, has launched products in its efforts to make personal protection and safety a lifestyle.

Kavin Kumar Kandasamy, founder and CEO of My, and Raja Palanisamy, its co-founder and Chief Business Operator, said that the start-up has launched UV One, a pocket UV sanitiser, and anti-pollution masks.

It will soon launch UV Safe, a tabletop UV sanitiser, and masks with more safety features.

Working on the products for nearly four months, the company has involved consultants from India and abroad for technical inputs. It makes the products through manufacturers in Coimbatore, Bengaluru, Tiruppur and Pune. “Safety is woven in the product,” says Mr. Kandasamy.

It will launch “My Safe Place”, a service that ensures that a particular place is safe, in a couple of months.

“We are looking at safety in a very different way. Contamination of any kind should not be contagious,” Mr. Kandasamy said. The products and services aim to provide protection to the customers.

Launching the “My” brand and the products recently for online sales (myprotection.in), Mr. Kandasamy and Mr. Palanisamy said that they had already entered into agreements with several institutions for supply of masks.

They plan to sell 75,000 pieces of ‘UV Safe’ and about three lakh pieces of ‘UV One’ by the end of this financial year.

Apart from online sales, My is talking to Corporate companies for supplies and is appointing distributors across the country for retail sales, they added.