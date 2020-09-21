Coimbatore sees surplus SW Monsoon rainfall

COIMBATORE

21 September 2020 19:04 IST

With nine days to go for the end of the South-West Monsoon season, Coimbatore has received surplus rainfall.

As of September 21, Coimbatore has received 269 mm rainfall, which is well above 195 mm average (1970 – 2019) for the season that starts in June and ends by September. The surplus happened this month as the district had received 113.5 mm rainfall in the last 20 days.

The district had received 22.5 mm in June, 83.5 mm in July and 49.5 mm in August. During the current monsoon season, the district has also seen 24 rainy days, which is again higher than the average rainy days -17. A day with over 2.5 mm rainfall is accounted as a rainy day.

Last year, too, the district had received surplus rainfall – 308.1 mm, with most of it coming in August – 221.3.

The prediction for the remaining monsoon season is that the district will receive 30 – 40 mm rainfall to take the rainfall received past the 300 mm mark, says S.P. Ramanathan, Professor and Head, Agro Climate Research Centre, Tamil Nadu Agricultural University.

The impact of the good SW Monsoon rainfall will reflect in good turmeric, paddy and maize production as it will help in soil preparation for the rabi season, he adds.

The good rainfall on Sunday and early Monday saw the water level in the Siruvani Reservoir touch the 44.61 feet mark. The full reservoir level is 49.50 feet. Sources in the Tamil Nadu Water Supply and Drainage Board said that the reservoir catchment had received 105 mm rainfall in the 24 hours that ended 8 a.m. Monday and the Siruvani foothills 45 mm for the same period.

With the water level inching up, the board has started supplying more than 100 million litres a day to the city and a few wayside habitations.

In the district, Chinnakalar received the highest rainfall on Sunday – 102 mm followed by Sholayar - 93 mm, Cincona – 87 mm, and the Parambikulam Aliyar Project areas of Valparai – 54 mm, Valparai taluk – 52 mm and Pollachi - 28 mm.

Coimbatore South, TNAU and airport received six mm, 15 mm and 1.3 mm respectively.

The incessant rainfall saw low-lying areas and underpasses in the city inundated. The Coimbatore Corporation had to run motors to flush out stagnated water to facilitate movement of vehicles on Monday morning.