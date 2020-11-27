Coimbatore sees slight increase in cases

BUREAU

27 November 2020 00:02 IST

Four deaths reported in western region

Coimbatore district registered a slight increase in COVID-19 cases on Thursday, with 158 persons testing positive for the disease. The increase comes after the district’s caseload remained below the 150 mark for several days.

The Health Department said 679 patients were under institutional care in the district as of Thursday. The district also reported the death of two patients, aged 94 and 76, taking the toll so far to 605. As many as 156 persons returned home on Thursday, upon recovering from the infection.

Tiruppur district saw 71 new cases on Thursday, taking its overall tally to 15,115 cases. No deaths were reported, and the toll so far is 207. Of the 15,115 cases so far, 615 are active cases. Seventy-five patients were discharged from various hospitals on Thursday.

Salem district reported 95 cases. Two of those who tested positive had returned from Namakkal and Krishnagiri. A 62-year-old woman died of the infection at a private hospital.

Namakkal reported 33 fresh cases, Erode 84, Krishnagiri 22 and Dharmapuri 12.

Thirty-four persons tested positive in the Nilgiris, taking the tally in the district so far to 7,339. With one more death, the toll rose to 41 on Thursday. The district administration said 159 people are undergoing treatment.