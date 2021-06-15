Coimbatore sees 1,563 fresh cases, 16 deaths

15 June 2021 22:11 IST

Tiruppur reports 728 cases and four deaths

Coimbatore district on Tuesday reported 1,563 new cases of COVID-19 and 16 deaths.

The Health Department said that the district had 15,449 active cases as on Tuesday. A total of 2,754 persons recovered from the disease on the day. The district’s toll increased to 1,778 after the death of 16 more persons.

Tiruppur district reported 728 new cases on Tuesday, taking the overall tally to 76,101.The Health Department reported four new deaths, taking the district’s toll to 646. The district had 12,738 active cases. A total of 2,377 recovered from the disease on Tuesday.

Erode district reported 1,270 new cases, taking the tally to 78,820. While 1,639 persons were discharged, 10,589 continue to be under treatment. Two persons died, raising the toll to 497.

Salem district reported 759 fresh cases, taking the overall tally to 80,912. While 1,879 persons were discharged, 6,780 were under treatment. A total of 24 persons died, raising the toll to 1,290.

Namakkal district reported 306 new cases, taking the tally to 40,750. While 624 persons were discharged, 3,620 continue to be under treatment.

In the Nilgiris, 308 persons tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday. With the latest infections, the total number of confirmed cases in the district stood at 26,246. The number of COVID-19 related deaths increased from 137 to 138 in the Nilgiris on Tuesday. A total of 3,274 persons were under treatment.

Krishnagiri recorded 220 fresh cases and two deaths on Tuesday. A total of 272 persons were discharged after treatment. The district had 2,066 active cases as on Tuesday and the overall tally stood at 37,622.

Dharmapuri recorded 143 cases. A total of 338 persons were discharged after recovery. The district had 1,988 active cases as on Tuesday. The district’s overall case tally stood at 22,731.