Coimbatore rural police book 34 persons for selling Kerala lottery tickets

June 09, 2022 17:51 IST

Coimbatore District (Rural) Police booked 34 persons on charges of selling Kerala lottery tickets and seized 1,601 tickets in a one-day special drive.

Coimbatore District (Rural) Superintendent of Police V. Badrinarayanan ordered a special drive to curb the sale of Kerala lottery tickets, sale of which is prohibited in Tamil Nadu.

The police started the special driver across the district from Wednesday afternoon and it went up to Thursday afternoon.

The police registered 31 cases against 34 persons under provisions of the Tamil Nadu Lotteries (Regulation) Act after they were found possessing and selling lottery tickets. A total of Rs.1,41,900 was seized from them.

Mr. Badrinarayanan said that stringent action would be taken against persons who involve in illegal activities including lottery sales across the district.

He also appealed to the public to provide information on such illegal activities in their locality in Coimbatore rural police limits to the district police control room numbers 94981 81212 and 77081 00100. He assured that details of informants would be kept confidential.