Coimbatore round up

January 01, 2023 07:04 pm | Updated 07:05 pm IST

EPFO to conduct Pension Adalat on Jan. 10

Coimbatore The Employees Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) will conduct “PF Near You” and Pension Adalat on January 10 by webinar.

According to a release, the meeting will be held for employers from 11 a.m. to noon, for employees and trade unions from noon to 1 p.m. and for pensioners from 2.30 p.m. The participants should share details of PF account number, UAN number, PPO number, establishment name, mobile number, and e-mail ID to pghs.rocbe@epfindia.gov.in by January 7.

Tiruppur gets new Commissioner of Police

Praveen Kumar Abhinapu, who was Deputy Inspector General of Police, Salem Range, is promoted as Inspector General of Police and posted as Commissioner of Police, Tiruppur City. The outgoing Commissioner, S. Prabakaran, is posted as Inspector General of Police, Social Justice and Human Rights wing in Chennai in the existing vacancy. Abhinav Kumar, who was Deputy Commissioner of Tiruppur North, has been promoted and posted as Deputy Inspector General of Police, Dindigul Range.

Skill development training for conservancy workers

Non-conventional Energy and Rural Development (NERD) Society, Coimbatore, in association with National Safai Karamcharis Finance Development Corporation and Skill Council for Green Jobs, New Delhi, conducted a five-day skill development training programme for 540 conservancy workers of Coimbatore Corporation. Commissioner M. Prathap distributed the Sanitary Worker Welfare Board identity cards, safety gear, and welfare assistance to the workers. He also inaugurated a two KW portable solar power plant at the NERD Society Hostel, according to a release.

ADVERTISEMENT