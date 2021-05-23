Coimbatore reports all-time high of 3,944 cases

23 May 2021 21:30 IST

A total of 3,944 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Coimbatore district on Sunday, registering the highest single day caseload.

The district had 31,578 active cases of the disease on Sunday and around 19,600 patients were remaining in home isolation. Meanwhile, 2,454 persons recovered from the disease on Sunday.

The district’s death toll increased to 1,020 after 21 more persons died of COVID-19 in the last few days.

Advertising

Advertising

Different hospitals in Coimbatore district together had 489 beds reserved for COVID-19 patients vacant as of Sunday evening. COVID Care Centres (CCCs) in the district had 574 vacant beds.

Confederation of Real Estate Developers' Associations of India (CREDAI) Coimbatore has created a 200 oxygen bed facility at Government Arts College campus at a total cost of ₹2 crore, with the support of Acsen and other sponsors. Coimbatore Medical College Hospital will provide the doctor and healthcare team to treat COVID-19 patients at the facility.

The basketball court and auditorium at the college were converted to meet the oxygen bed requirement. Gugan Ilango, president CREDAI Coimbatore, said, “CREDAI Coimbatore has always been committed to social causes and is glad to provide the fully equipped infrastructure with full oxygen beds which is the need of the hour.”

Ministers R. Sakkarapani, K. Ramachandran and Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi and DMK Youth wing secretary and MLA Udhayanidhi Stalin were present at the inauguration of the facility on Sunday.

Coimbatore district administration on Sunday said 12 persons were undergoing treatment for mucormycosis at different hospitals in the district.

Tiruppur district reported 1,446 new cases of COVID-19.

The Health Department said that 763 persons from the district recovered from the disease on Sunday. The number of active cases stood at 11,504. Tiruppur district’s death toll increased to 334 after 11 more persons died of COVID-19.

A total of 100 beds at different hospitals and 787 beds at CCCs in the district were vacant as of Sunday evening.

Erode district reported 1,352 new cases, taking the district’s tally to 43,346. While 621 persons were discharged, 11,198 continue to be under treatment. Four persons died, raising the death toll to 240.

The daily load of positive cases crossed 1,000-mark at Namakkal on Sunday, highest ever in the district. A total of 1,032 COVID-19 positive cases were reported in Namakkal and as per bulletin all cases were indigenous. In Namakkal, four deaths were reported, including a 75-year-old woman patient.

In Salem, 966 cases were reported. According to officials, all cases were indigenous and 361 cases were reported in Salem Corporation limits. As per bulletin, in Salem, 15 deaths were reported, including four women patients.

In Krishnagiri, 818 cases were reported, all cases were indigenous. In Krishnagiri, two deaths were reported, a 65-year-old woman and a 42-year-old man.

A total of 351 cases were reported in Dharmapuri. A 67-year-old woman died in the district.

In the Nilgiris, 401 persons tested positive. With the latest infections, the total number of confirmed cases in the district stands at 15,216. The number of deaths in the district increased from 67 to 70 on Sunday while 2,846 persons are undergoing treatment.