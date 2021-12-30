Coimbatore reports 73 new COVID-19 cases

Coimbatore

30 December 2021 20:58 IST

A total of 73 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Coimbatore district on Thursday.

The Health Department reported two new deaths and the toll increased to 2,511. As many as 102 persons recovered on Thursday and the district had 931 active cases.

Tiruppur district reported 28 new cases on Thursday. The district had 417 active cases and 43 persons recovered. The Health Department did not report new deaths and the toll remained at 1,025.